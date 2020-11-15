Loading articles...

Man pulled from water near Cherry Beach in life-threatening condition

File photo of an ambulance. CITYNEWS

One man has been taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after being pulled from the water near Cherry Beach.

Police reported a group of five to six kite boarders were on Lake Ontario in the area of Cherry Street and Martin Goodman Trail when they received calls about a person in distress shortly after 3 p.m.

When police arrived, one man had been pulled from the water by another individual who was already on the scene and officers performed life-saving measures until paramedics were able to transport the man to hospital.

There was no word on the condition of the remaining kite boarders.

The conditions on the lake at the time were treacherous due to a wind and rain storm that was sweeping across the region.

