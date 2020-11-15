Loading articles...

Fire damages historic mosque on Istanbul's Bosporus Strait

Last Updated Nov 15, 2020 at 6:44 am EST

ISTANBUL — A historic wooden mosque in Istanbul was on fire Sunday and Turkish firefighters were trying to put out the blaze from both land and sea.

The Vanikoy Mosque, built in the 17th century during the reign of Ottoman Sultan IV Mehmed, is located on the Asian side of Istanbul along the Bosporus Strait. Videos showed heavy smoke pouring from the structure.

The firefighters were trying to prevent the fire from reaching a forest behind the mosque and the neighbouring houses that line the Bosporus.

The mosque is a wooden structure with a single minaret. The cause of the fire was not yet determined.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 04:20 AM
CLEAR! All SB lanes reopened.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 6 minutes ago
Good morning! It will be a rainy & very windy day for us in southern ON. 15-25 mm of rain expected #ONStorm Gusts u…
Latest Weather
Read more