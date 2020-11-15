Loading articles...

Drawings of Underground Railroad journey, maps, at Currier

Last Updated Nov 15, 2020 at 3:44 pm EST

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A suite of large-scale map drawings and a series of drawings that tell the story of an enslaved family’s journey along the Underground Railroad are new additions to the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester.

“Critical Cartography: Larissa Fassler in Manchester” includes drawings, paintings and sculptures based on research and observation of cities. Her work primarily takes the form of maps and presents and draws attention to vital issues facing a city. Her drawings reflect her impressions of Manchester’s downtown as observed over several weeks in the summer of 2019.

The museum also acquired “Whispering Quilts” By Richard Haynes, who used traditional quilting patterns to evoke the narrative in his compositions. The faceless figures represent the thousands of enslaved people who made the treacherous journey along the Underground Railroad, while the brilliant colours suggest that joy can be found even in horrific situations.

The Associated Press

