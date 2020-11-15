City of Saint John struck by 'significant' cyber attack

The city of Saint John, New Brunswick says it is investigating a “significant” cyber attack that has shut down a number of municipal services.

In a Facebook post, officials say all City information technology systems have been shut down until further notice including includes online payment systems, email and customer service applications. The city’s website is also offline.

The city says its 911 communication centre remains operational.

“We do not yet know whether personal information stored on our networks has been compromised. As a precaution, we recommend that users of our systems regularly check their bank accounts and credit cards for suspicious activity,” said city officials.

It’s unclear if this is a ransomware attack.

“At this time, we are continuing our efforts to contain and eradicate the virus and restore our systems.”

The city says it is working with federal and provincial agencies to help manage any risks.