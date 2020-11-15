Loading articles...

Britain's Johnson in self-isolation; has no virus symptoms

Last Updated Nov 15, 2020 at 3:58 pm EST

In this handout photo provided by UK Parliament, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons in London, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. (Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament via AP)

LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is self-isolating after being told he came into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Sunday.

“He will carry on working from Downing Street, including on leading the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic,” a statement from his office said. Johnson “is well and does not have any symptoms of COVID-19,” it added.

Johnson met with a small group of lawmakers for about half an hour on Thursday, including one who subsequently developed coronavirus symptoms and tested positive.

Officials said they will discuss with parliamentary authorities how Johnson can take part remotely in Parliament’s business.

In April, Johnson was hospitalized in intensive care after contracting the coronavirus.

The Associated Press

