Wind warning issued for Toronto and most of southern Ontario

Canadian flag flaps in the wind in downtown Toronto's financial district.

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for Toronto, the GTA and most of southern Ontario.

A strengthening low pressure system will move across the region with winds beginning to gust after midnight. Southwest winds with gusts of up to 90 km/h could be felt in some areas.

“This front will move through southwestern Ontario beginning Sunday morning and through the Toronto to Barrie corridor in the afternoon,” said the weather agency.

Strong winds could lead to power outages and cause tree branches to break.

The winds are forecast to ease Sunday night and into Monday morning.

