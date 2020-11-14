The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

11:15 a.m.

Quebec is reporting 1,448 new cases of COVID-19 as well as 25 additional deaths linked to the pandemic.

The province says four of the deaths occurred in the last 24 hours, while 17 occurred between Nov. 7 and 12 and the rest are unknown.

Hospitalizations remained stable at 583, while the number of people in intensive care diminished by three to 82.

A total of 122,643 people have tested positive and 6,611 people have died in Quebec since the pandemic began.

—

10:40 a.m.

Ontario is reporting a record 1,581 new cases of COVID-19 today, and 20 new deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 497 cases in Peel Region, 456 in Toronto, 130 in York Region and 77 in Ottawa.

The province says it has conducted 44,837 tests since the last daily report.

In total, 502 people are hospitalized in Ontario due to COVID-19, including 107 in intensive care.

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2020.

The Canadian Press