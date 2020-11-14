Loading articles...

Ontario reports another record high in daily new COVID-19 cases

Last Updated Nov 14, 2020 at 10:23 am EST

A worker wearing a protective shield checks COVID-19 samples prior to analysis at a LifeLabs testing facility in Toronto on May 5, 2020. (Cole Burston/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Ontario is reporting another record daily high in new COVID-19 cases with 1,581 today, an increase from the 1,396 cases the day before.

The most new cases are in Peel Region (497), followed by Toronto (456) and York Region (130).

The province processed just over 44,800 tests yesterday and reported a positivity rate of 4.2 per cent.

Another 20 deaths were reported, bringing the total to 3,332 COVID-19 deaths in the province.

More to come

