Loading articles...

No winning ticket for Friday night's $29 million Lotto Max jackpot

Last Updated Nov 14, 2020 at 4:58 am EST

No winning ticket was sold for the nearly $29.4 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

The jackpot for the next draw on Nov. 17 will be approximately $35 million.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 9 minutes ago
COLLISION - #WB401, west of the 400 express, blocking the right lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 06:57 PM
A few of us may see a light and quick moving rain shower. We start to clear out after midnight. Tomorrow, for the f…
Latest Weather
Read more