Man, 30, facing charges after death of woman in alleged domestic dispute, Hamilton police say

Last Updated Nov 14, 2020 at 5:54 pm EST

An undated file photo a Hamilton Police vehicle. TWITTER/@HamiltonPolice

Police say they have charged a man with second-degree murder following an alleged domestic incident in a Hamilton home on Friday.

Police said they were called to a home on West 31st Street at around 12:40 p.m. for a report of a domestic disturbance between a couple and their son.

“When officers arrived, they found Catherine Ambrose and Peter Ambrose, both 63-years-old, suffering from stab wounds,” police said in a news release Saturday. “The male suspect then exited the residence armed with a knife and ran at officers.”

Police said a CEW (conductive energy weapon) was discharged, along with a firearm by officers during the incident.

The man was arrested shortly after and was not injured.

Catherine Ambrose was taken to the hospital and died of her injuries, police said.  Peter Ambrose was injured in the incident but is recovering.

Devon Ambrose, 30, has been charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault and two counts of assault a peace officer with a weapon, police said.

This is the city’s 15th homicide of 2020, police said.

