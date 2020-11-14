Loading articles...

Homicide unit investigating suspicious death of woman in Richmond Hill

File photo of a York Regional Police cruiser. (File/CITYNEWS)

The Homicide Unit is investigating after the suspicious death of woman in Richmond Hill.

York police were called to a home Don Head Village Boulevard near Bathurst Street and Major Mackenzie Drive around 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

A 65-year-old woman was found dead inside her home. The coroner has deemed the death to be suspicious and investigators with York police’s homicide unit have taken over the investigation.

There have been no further details released about the woman’s death. She has not been identified.

