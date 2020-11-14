Loading articles...

Peel police search for vehicle after pedestrian struck in Brampton

Last Updated Nov 14, 2020 at 11:11 am EST

A Peel Regional Police vehicle is shown in a 2020 Twitter photo. (FILE/TWITTER/@PEELPOLICE)

Peel police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle they say was involved in a hit-and-run incident in Brampton.

Police said on Nov. 12th at around 6 a.m. officers were called to The Gore Road and Queen Street area for a report that a pedestrian had been struck.

Investigators said a 74-year-old woman was crossing the intersection when she was hit by a vehicle.

“The suspect vehicle did not remain at the scene after the collision, and the driver of the vehicle failed to render assistance to the pedestrian,” police said. “The victim was transported to the hospital by paramedics and remains there for continuing treatment of her injuries.”

No vehicle description has been released by the police at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

 

 

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Collision #EB401 approaching Mississauga Rd, blocking the left lane - heavy from Winston Churchill.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 53 minutes ago
Retweeted @ONwxchaser: HISTORIC DESTRUCTIVE EVENT likely on Lake Erie tomorrow as 12z models have once again strengthened. TWENTY foot waves and a…
Latest Weather
Read more