Peel police search for vehicle after pedestrian struck in Brampton

Peel police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle they say was involved in a hit-and-run incident in Brampton.

Police said on Nov. 12th at around 6 a.m. officers were called to The Gore Road and Queen Street area for a report that a pedestrian had been struck.

Investigators said a 74-year-old woman was crossing the intersection when she was hit by a vehicle.

“The suspect vehicle did not remain at the scene after the collision, and the driver of the vehicle failed to render assistance to the pedestrian,” police said. “The victim was transported to the hospital by paramedics and remains there for continuing treatment of her injuries.”

No vehicle description has been released by the police at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.