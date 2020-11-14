Loading articles...

Durham police investigating suspicious death of woman near Uxbridge

Durham Regional Police forensics vehicle is shown in this undated photo. DRPS

Durham police are investigating the death of a woman near Uxbridge.

Police say they were called to a home in the community of Leaskdale just after 12:30 a.m. on Friday.

The husband of a 63-year-old woman arrived home and found his wife dead. He called 911 and started CPR. When emergency services arrived, she was pronounced dead.

The coroner could not determine a cause of death and at this time, it has been deemed suspicious.

A postmortem has been scheduled and police are now investigating.

