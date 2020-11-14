Loading articles...

2 dead in fiery single vehicle crash on Hwy. 427 near Pearson Airport

A Peel Regional Paramedic Services vehicle

Two people are dead following a single vehicle crash on Highway 427.

Toronto Fire were called to the southbound Highway 427 off-ramp heading to eastbound Highway 409 after a vehicle struck the barrier and burst into flames just before 9:30 p.m.

Peel Paramedics say two people were pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s unclear if they were the only occupants of the vehicle or if there were any other injuries.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

