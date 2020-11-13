Loading articles...

Westaim: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Nov 13, 2020 at 5:14 am EST

TORONTO (AP) _ Westaim Corp. (WEDXF) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $655,000.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of less than 1 cent.

The investment company posted revenue of $504,000 in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $1.80. A year ago, they were trading at $1.86.

