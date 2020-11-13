Loading articles...

Police investigating potential hostage situation at Montreal Ubisoft

Police assemble outside the entrance to the Ubisoft building in Montreal, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

A major police operation is underway in a neighbourhood north of downtown Montreal, near the offices of video-game maker Ubisoft.

Police officers holding firearms could be seen out outside the building on St-Laurent Boulevard in the city’s Mile End neighbourhood, and at least three ambulances were standing by.

A large perimeter has been cordoned off by police tape, and Montreal police are asking people to avoid the area.

The police force said on Twitter that officers are currently validating information and more details will follow.

A police spokeswoman said there were no immediate reports of injuries.

