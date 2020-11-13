Police investigating potential hostage situation at Montreal Ubisoft

A major police operation is underway in a neighbourhood north of downtown Montreal, near the offices of video-game maker Ubisoft.

Police officers holding firearms could be seen out outside the building on St-Laurent Boulevard in the city’s Mile End neighbourhood, and at least three ambulances were standing by.

#BREAKING Large police operation in Montreal corner St-Laurent & St-Viateur. SPVM asking people to stay away from the area.

Video: CityNews staff https://t.co/ufxs23Db7v pic.twitter.com/6w3FHkSFyM — CityNews Montreal (@CityNewsMTL) November 13, 2020

Totally mental, Ubisoft staff in Montreal sealing themselves on the roof while a hostage situation potentially unfolds inside pic.twitter.com/qVDjGR8JkC — coreRoss (@thecoreross) November 13, 2020

A large perimeter has been cordoned off by police tape, and Montreal police are asking people to avoid the area.

The police force said on Twitter that officers are currently validating information and more details will follow.

A police spokeswoman said there were no immediate reports of injuries.