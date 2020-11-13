Loading articles...

Turquoise Hill: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Nov 13, 2020 at 5:44 pm EST

MONTREAL (AP) _ Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $128.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Montreal-based company said it had profit of 64 cents.

The metal and coal mining company posted revenue of $264.5 million in the period.

Turquoise Hill shares have increased 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Friday, shares hit $8.79, an increase of 92% in the last 12 months.

