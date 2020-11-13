Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Turkey fines Google for abusing market dominance
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 13, 2020 10:35 am EST
Last Updated Nov 13, 2020 at 10:44 am EST
ISTANBUL — Turkish regulators have fined Google 196.7 million Turkish liras ($25.5 million) for allegedly abusing its market dominance in online searches.
In a statement released Friday, the Competition Authority said Google and its parent company Alphabet Inc had made it difficult for companies to show up in searches if they did not generate advertisement revenue for Google.
The Turkish authority said Google would have to ensure “active competition in the market” by taking remedial measures within six months. Google will have to present compliance measures and annual reports for five years.
The move comes as regulators in Europe and the U.S. have also taken aim at Google’s dominance in some online markets, such as searches. Google has rejected wrongdoing.
The Associated Press
