PPE vending machines installed across several TTC subway stations

Starting on Friday, vending machines will be popping up across some TTC subway stations selling masks and other hygienic supplies.

The TTC says personal protective equipment vending machines will be offering customers a convenient, and inexpensive option to purchase items they may need or want to buy while travelling on the system.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been encouraging to see Torontonians taking measures to protect each other through the observance of mask-wearing and other mitigation strategies,” TTC Chair Jaye Robinson said.

“By providing opportunities to purchase inexpensive PPE in stations, we can do our part to encourage this continued effort on the part of our customers.”

A total of 11 stations will be getting PPE vending machines across the system’s four subway lines by the end of next week, including Queen, Union, Davisville and Bloor-Yonge stations, to name a few.

The vending machines take both cash and card, and will hold a variety of items including, single-use and multi-use masks, gloves, sanitizer and wipes.

“As the global pandemic continues, we know, more than ever, that we are all in this together,” TTC CEO Rick Leary said.

“Safety is a core value at the TTC and we want to make sure that our customers feel safe on all our vehicles and in our stations. We are always looking for new ways to enhance safety and give our customers choices. These vending machines are just one more way we are doing that.”