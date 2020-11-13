New Toronto restrictions take effect this weekend, Peel mayor asking residents not to gather for celebrations

One day after hearing the grimmest COVID-19 projections yet from the province, Toronto is bracing for the toughest restrictions since the original lockdown last spring as we roll into the red zone at midnight Friday of Ontario’s color coded frame work.

No get-togethers with anyone outside of your household, and no going out unless it’s absolutely necessary — new COVID-19 control measures are taking effect in Toronto this weekend as the City deals with record numbers of new cases.

Indoor dining will remain closed — gyms can reopen with a capacity of up to 10 people under the new framework, but indoor fitness classes are banned.

Health officials are also asking everyone to limit close contact to those in your household and stay home as much as possible with the exception of work, school, essentials and outdoor exercise.

Toronto Mayor John Tory has said his message is simple, “stay home” and to only go out for essential reasons.

Toronto is one step away from a full lockdown — the associate medical officer of health has said if cases don’t stabilize, it a lockdown is possible.

Meanwhile, GTA mayors are asking people not to gather for Diwali celebrations this weekend as Hindus and Sikhs mark the Festival of Lights, amid soaring COVID-19 case numbers.

As case numbers continue to soar in Peel Region, the mayor of Brampton is asking residents not to gather — especially after a noticeable spike in cases over Halloween and Thanksgiving.

The request including, like Toronto, for resident to only go out for essential reasons — Peel recorded a record 466 cases on Tuesday.

Officials are worried cases will spike out of control, and warning social gathering limits will be enforced.

Diwali celebrates the victory of light over darkness for typically five days.