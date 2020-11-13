Toronto Zoo announces death of red panda IIa

The Toronto Zoo announced the death of one of its beloved red pandas on Tuesday.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that the Zoo announces the unexpected loss of our red panda Ila, mother to Adira,” the Zoo said in a Facebook post.

According to the zoo, IIa began exhibiting “behavioural changes” on Saturday, and a subsequent examination revealed a urinary tract infection.

RELATED: Toronto Zoo’s red panda cub named after thousands voted

The zoo said Ila refused oral medication, so the zoo’s veterinary team injected her with medication, and she appeared to be on the mend.

But things sadly took a turn for the worse.

“Ila then participated in a full veterinary examination under anesthesia in the Zoo’s Wildlife Health Centre on Tuesday, November 10,” the zoo explained.

“Unfortunately, her condition continued to worsen in the late afternoon, and whilst the Veterinary and Wildlife Care team were caring for her sadly she passed away.”

The Zoo said a post-mortem revealed that Ila suffered from “severe ulcerative colitis,” which ultimately led to her untimely demise.