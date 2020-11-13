THE BRIGHT SPOT: First rescue-presidential dog, Masters miracle shot, Matthew's mo, holiday animal campaign

While you’re spending your weekend at home, staying safe as cases of COVID-19 rise across the country, you have more options to stay entertained.

Besides streaming shows and movies, watching the Masters, reading, and virtually hanging with your friends, we’ve gathered the feel-good stories for you from the week that will surely give you those warm and fuzzies… like the pajamas you’ll be living in.

BARKING NEWS: First rescue-presidential doggo heading to the White House

After four years without man’s best friend — the White House will be home to the first-ever rescue dog when the Bidens move in with their two german shephards in January 2021.

Major was adopted two years ago from the Delaware Humane Society after the Bidens fostered him.

Major and Champ — look at those two good boys smiling for the camera!

Leafs’ Auston Matthews is taking a MO-ment for men’s health

Movember is officially in full swing, and the Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews is doing a ‘reverse Movember.’

Instead of growing a mo — he’s going to shave off his majestic stache by the end of the month if he raises $134,000 for men’s health.

Lets relish in some MO-ments here first….

We’ve teamed up with @MapleLeafs legend Auston Matthews to raise funds and awareness to change the face of men's health. If @AM34 raises $134k by the end of #Movember he will shave off his infamous Mo. The fate of his Mo is in your hands. Donate now at https://t.co/HlD9rVrXtE pic.twitter.com/XKSIHWABUe — Movember Canada (@MovemberCA) November 9, 2020

Paws-ibly the cutest holiday race — campaign launched to get as many rescue animals a home by December 31

Animal lovers are not kitten around this holiday season.

Participating SPCAs across Canada, humane societies, and rescue groups have teamed up for a new campaign called iAdopt

Their goal is to find as many animals-in-need the gift of a loving home this holiday season.

There is also a way to help an animal in need if you can’t adopt by giving a gift online.

Miracle shot at The Masters

How many of you have nailed a hole-in-one? Well one pro golfer did — twice. And on his birthday to boot.

In Augusta, John Rahm came up with the miracle shot while he was prepping for the Masters and the video of the moment is continuing to be shared online.

Watch Rahm at the 16th hole when he clubbed a line drive that skipped the ball across the water three times — to end up on the green — roll around the green — and then going in the hole.

That was his second hole-in-one in two days!