Tam: Christmas gatherings out of the question as things stand

Will Canadians find themselves on the naughty or nice list this holiday season?

The answer may determine whether large holiday celebrations are permitted.

At least that’s the message from the prime minister as the country grapples with a second wave of COVID-19.

Justin Trudeau is holding out hope that gatherings over the holiday season can be somewhat normal. The PM is stressing that it will all come down to whether or not Canadians adhere to the COVID-19 restrictions that have been issued by health officials.

“I think a lot of Canadians are looking at the holidays, hopeful that it will be a moment where we can gather again and see loved ones that we haven’t seen in a long time,” he says.

The message from Canada’s top doctor is a little more blunt.

Chief medical officer Theresa Tam says that large Christmas gatherings could be out of the question if we don’t see significant changes in the virus growth rate.

Health officials are projecting the country could see upwards of 10,000 new daily cases by mid-December unless more people start taking the guidelines seriously.

“Right now it’s not looking good. You have to really take everything seriously.”

Tam says there is a path where families and friends would be able to gather safely. But it’s all dependant on if we follow the precautions now.

She says it’s important to prepare any arrangements and plans ahead of time to ensure any gatherings are safe.