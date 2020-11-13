Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Supreme Court of Canada sides with Hydro-Québec over plan for new transmission line
by The Canadian Press
Posted Nov 13, 2020 10:40 am EST
Last Updated Nov 13, 2020 at 10:44 am EST
A Hydro Quebec logo is seen on their head office building in Montreal, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
OTTAWA — The Supreme Court of Canada says Hydro-Québec has the right to construct a new electric-power transmission line along an existing corridor running from the Quebec City area to Laval.
The story began in the early 1970s when the Quebec government authorized Hydro-Québec to build a transmission line and the utility acquired the necessary rights through expropriation.
In 2015, the Quebec government approved Hydro-Québec’s plan for a new line.
However, land owners argued the construction should not be allowed along the Quebec City-Laval corridor and claimed damages for unintended use of the original rights.
In May 2017, a judge allowed Hydro-Québec’s application for a permanent injunction and ordered the owners to let the work proceed.
In May 2018, the Quebec Court of Appeal set aside the ruling and declared that Hydro-Québec had no right to use the owners’ properties to set up the new line, a decision the Supreme Court’s decision largely overturns.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2020.