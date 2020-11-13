Loading articles...

SFL Corporation: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Nov 13, 2020 at 9:14 am EST

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) _ SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL) on Friday reported profit of $16 million in its third quarter.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 21 cents per share.

The oil tanker owner and operator posted revenue of $115.8 million in the period.

SFL Corporation shares have dropped 55% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 54% in the last 12 months.

