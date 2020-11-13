Second McDonalds closes this week temporarily after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Another McDonalds location in Toronto has shut down after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The Stockyard location on Keele near St. Clair and Weston said the infected employee last worked on Sunday afternoon between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Anyone working in close contact with that person has been asked to self-isolate.

This is the second McDonald’s restaurant to temporarily close its doors this week.

The Stockyard location is expected to reopen after a deep cleaning and sanitization.