Loading articles...

Second McDonalds closes this week temporarily after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Last Updated Nov 13, 2020 at 7:45 am EST

This 2017 photo shows the outside of a McDonald's restaurant (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

Another McDonalds location in Toronto has shut down after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The Stockyard location on Keele near St. Clair and Weston said the infected employee last worked on Sunday afternoon between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Anyone working in close contact with that person has been asked to self-isolate.

This is the second McDonald’s restaurant to temporarily close its doors this week.

The Stockyard location is expected to reopen after a deep cleaning and sanitization.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 42 minutes ago
STALLED VEHICLE - #WB401 at Winston Churchill, blocking the middle lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:20 AM
Good Friday morning! Slight chance of showers today. Full forecast on 680News 📻
Latest Weather
Read more