SandRidge Mississippian Trust I: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Nov 13, 2020 at 5:44 pm EST

HOUSTON (AP) _ SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (SDTTU) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $87,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent.

The statuatory trust holding interests derived from SandRidge Energy posted revenue of $484,000 in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit 13 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 20 cents.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SDTTU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SDTTU

The Associated Press

