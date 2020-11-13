Loading articles...

Sabesp: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Nov 13, 2020 at 5:14 am EST

SP, Brazil (AP) _ Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $78.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Sp, Brazil-based company said it had profit of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 14 cents per share.

The waste management company posted revenue of $825.9 million in the period.

Sabesp shares have declined 46% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 34% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SBS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SBS

The Associated Press

