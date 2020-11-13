Loading articles...

RenovaCare: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Nov 13, 2020 at 10:28 am EST

ROSELAND, N.J. (AP) _ RenovaCare Inc. (RCAR) on Friday reported a loss of $2.8 million in its third quarter.

The Roseland, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share.

The company’s shares closed at $3.26. A year ago, they were trading at $1.79.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RCAR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RCAR

The Associated Press

