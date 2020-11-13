Loading articles...

Rave Restaurant Group: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Nov 13, 2020 at 4:58 pm EST

THE COLONY, Texas (AP) _ Rave Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $76,000.

The The Colony, Texas-based company said it had profit of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The pizza chain operator posted revenue of $1.9 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Friday, the company’s shares hit 70 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $2.35.

