Police charge organizer of 'Hugs over Masks' rally held in Hamilton
by Lucas Casaletto
Posted Nov 13, 2020 4:50 pm EST
More than 1100 people gathered for a anti-mask and anti-vaccine protest in Aylmer, ON on Nov 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Mark Spowart THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Mark Spowart
Hamilton Police said they have charged the organizer of a ‘
Hugs Over Masks‘ rally held in the front of Hamilton’s City Hall last weekend.
On Nov. 8, police said over 100 people attended the ‘
Hugs over Masks‘ event to protest COVID-19 restrictions.
Officers identified the 26-year-old organizer and informed him that the rally would be breaching offences under provincial guidelines and charges would apply.
The organizer went ahead with the event, which exceeded the maximum number of people allowed to gather at an outdoor event.
The 26-year-old organizer has since been issued a provincial offences act summons and, under Ontario’s regulations, if convicted could face a minimum $10,000 fine.
“Hamilton Police are reminding the public that participation in such events could result in charges being laid pursuant to the Reopening Ontario Act,” Hamilton police said in a statement.
The organizer will appear in court on Feb. 22, 2021.
{* loginWidget *}