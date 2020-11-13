Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Peel officials asking residents to avoid large gatherings during Diwali celebrations
by The Canadian Press
Posted Nov 13, 2020 5:52 pm EST
Diwali is a multi-faith festival celebrated by many members of the South Asian diaspora and falls on Nov. 14 this year. Udayaditya Barua
Peel Region officials are asking residents to avoid large gatherings during Diwali celebrations this weekend.
The advisories come as the region announced 440 new COVID-19 cases today, the same as neighbouring Toronto.
Dr. Lawrence Loh, Peel’s medical officer of health, says that while there aren’t any public health concerns with Diwali itself,
, which may be involved in Diwali celebrations. the public health concern is with large gatherings
Loh says that Peel residents should limit close contacts to only people they live with and only meet anyone outside of their household for “the most essential reasons.”
Brampton, Ont. Mayor Patrick Brown said yesterday that Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas, which will be celebrated largely by South Asian and Hindu communities tomorrow, is an event he’s “got a lot of concern over.”
A census of the region found that South Asians account for more than half of Brampton’s population.
