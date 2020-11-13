Loading articles...

NE-431-EnactGamingTax-All,100

Last Updated Nov 13, 2020 at 6:58 pm EST

Nebraska: Enact 20% Tax on Gaming (Requires I-429 to pass)

474 of 1379 precincts reporting – 34 per cent

x-Yes, 326,612 – 71 per cent

No, 132,491 – 29 per cent

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 07:00 PM
UPDATE: EB 401 east of Bayview collectors - two right lanes remain closed, delays from the Allen. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:57 PM
A few of us may see a light and quick moving rain shower. We start to clear out after midnight. Tomorrow, for the f…
Latest Weather
Read more