Miami Marlins hire Kim Ng as general manager, first woman ever to serve in role

The Miami Marlins made history on Friday, announcing the club has hired Kim Ng to become the first-ever woman in major sports history to serve as general manager.

The Marlins formally announced Ng’s promotion on Twitter.

Making history by bringing a lifetime of excellence, Kim Ng steps to the helm as GM. #JuntosMiami pic.twitter.com/UrYESbjTHe — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) November 13, 2020

The 51-year-old Ng has been a high-ranked, highly regarded executive for several years having worked for the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Ng was part of three World Series championships with the Yankees (1998, 1999, 2000) before accepting the position of Vice President and Assistant General Manager with the Dodgers.

In March, Sportsnet’s Hazel Mae sat down with Ng to discuss her role in major-league baseball

“I think sometimes it’s perceived as a man’s game and that’s clearly not true,” Ng said at the time.

“You know, you work long, hard hours and you want to see your dreams come to fruition but if they don’t, my God, I still had a great job and worked for a great team.”

When asked if baseball was ready to have a woman work as a general manager, Ng said she believed it’s been long overdue.

“We see female world leaders, CEOs, secretaries of state. There is no reason that there shouldn’t be a woman general manager,” Ng added.

“I think it’s going to take a bold, courageous, gender-blind owner.”

Several women have made the leap in recent years, such as Becky Hammond in the NBA having served as an assistant coach for several years with the San Antonio Spurs.

In Toronto, Teresa Resch has served as Raptors Vice-President of Basketball Operations and Player Development for many years under Masai Ujiri, along with the recently-hired Brittni Donaldson, who works as part of head coach Nick Nurse’s staff.