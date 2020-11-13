Loading articles...

Meridian Bioscience: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Nov 13, 2020 at 7:58 am EST

CINCINNATI (AP) _ Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO) on Friday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $6.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Cincinnati-based company said it had net income of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 19 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The diagnostic test maker posted revenue of $64.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $59.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $46.2 million, or $1.07 per share. Revenue was reported as $253.7 million.

Meridian Bioscience expects full-year revenue in the range of $290 million to $310 million.

Meridian Bioscience shares have increased 66% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 98% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VIVO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VIVO

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 42 minutes ago
STALLED VEHICLE - #WB401 at Winston Churchill, blocking the middle lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:20 AM
Good Friday morning! Slight chance of showers today. Full forecast on 680News 📻
Latest Weather
Read more