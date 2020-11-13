Man dead following shooting in Richmond Hill

A man is dead following a shooting in Richmond Hill.

York Regional Police say they were called to Leisure Lane in area of Bathurst Street and Major Mackenzie Drive West around 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Police discovered a victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say a dark coloured vehicle was reported fleeing the area, however, there is no other word on how many suspects they are looking for at this time.