Loading articles...

Man dead following shooting in Richmond Hill

Last Updated Nov 13, 2020 at 7:55 pm EST

File photo of a York Regional Police cruiser. (File/CITYNEWS)

A man is dead following a shooting in Richmond Hill.

York Regional Police say they were called to Leisure Lane in area of Bathurst Street and Major Mackenzie Drive West around 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Police discovered a victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say a dark coloured vehicle was reported fleeing the area, however, there is no other word on how many suspects they are looking for at this time.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 07:00 PM
UPDATE: EB 401 east of Bayview collectors - two right lanes remain closed, delays from the Allen. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:57 PM
A few of us may see a light and quick moving rain shower. We start to clear out after midnight. Tomorrow, for the f…
Latest Weather
Read more