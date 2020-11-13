Loading articles...

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits remote corner of Nevada

Last Updated Nov 13, 2020 at 7:44 am EST

MINA, Nev. — A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck a remote corner of Nevada early Friday, shaking the desert and a nearby town, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake struck at 1:13 a.m. and was centred about 21 miles (34 kilometres) southeast of Mina, a town of about 155, at a depth of 3.73 miles (6 kilometres), the USGS said.

People reported feeling it across desert communities in western Nevada and in California’s Sierra mountains, but there were no immediate reports of damage.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 42 minutes ago
STALLED VEHICLE - #WB401 at Winston Churchill, blocking the middle lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:20 AM
Good Friday morning! Slight chance of showers today. Full forecast on 680News 📻
Latest Weather
Read more