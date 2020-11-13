Raptors remain uncertain where they'll play home games next season

Where will the Toronto Raptors call home next season?

The 2020-21 NBA season is fast approaching and it’s still unclear where Canada’s only team will be playing their home games.

Whether or not the team will be permitted to play at home during the upcoming season is still very much up in the air. Given the rising cases in the province of Ontario it’s looking more and more doubtful they will be able to play any games at Scotiabank Arena.

The NBA gathered all teams in a bubble to finish the 2019-20 season. For the upcoming season the league is planning to return to teams playing in their home arenas and travelling to other cities.

This puts the Raptors in a peculiar situation, being the only team that plays home games outside of the United States.

The Toronto Blue Jays faced a similar problem this past MLB season. It resulted in the team playing their home games in their minor-league affiliates stadium in Buffalo, New York.

Canada’s Deputy Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Howard Njoo says he’s been involved in talks with the team about the next season but no decision has been made yet.

“What I would say is that the Raptors have presented very good protocols. I think they’ve learned a lot.”

Njoo believe the team picked up a lot of valuable lessons about how to deal with the virus from a technical standpoint during their time in the NBA bubble in Orlando. But cross-border travel continues to be the issue that stands in the way of the team being able to play any games in Toronto.

The Canada-U.S. border is closed to non-essential travel and those entering the country are subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

COVID-19 cases continue to rise in both Canada and the United States.

“We’ll continue to look at the epidemiology of COVID-19 in the U.S and in Canada, and that will certainly be part of the consideration,” says Njoo.

Ontario reported 1,396 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, with 440 of those in Toronto. The province had a record 1,500 new infections Thursday. Toronto had 472 of those cases. The United States reported more than 150,000 cases on Thursday alone.

The NBA plans to start the 2020-21 season Dec. 22, with training camps opening Dec. 1.

With files from the Canadian Press.