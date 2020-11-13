Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 13, 2020 3:25 pm EST
Last Updated Nov 13, 2020 at 3:28 pm EST
NEW YORK — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.
Week of Nov. 16
Maravai LifeSciences – San Diego, 50 million shares, priced $24-$27, managed by Morgan Stanley/Jefferies. Proposed Nasdaq symbol MRVI. Business: Provides genetic products and testing services for drug development and research.
Sotera Health – Broadview Heights, Ohio, 46.6 million shares, priced $20-$23, managed by JP Morgan/Credit Suisse. Proposed Nasdaq symbol SHC. Business: Provides lab services to the medical device and pharma industries.
Yatsen – Guangzhou, China, 58.8 million shares, priced $8.50-$10.50, managed by Goldman Sachs/Morgan Stanley. Business: Makes cosmetics under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine and Abby’s Choice brands.