Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

Last Updated Nov 13, 2020 at 3:28 pm EST

NEW YORK — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Nov. 16

Maravai LifeSciences – San Diego, 50 million shares, priced $24-$27, managed by Morgan Stanley/Jefferies. Proposed Nasdaq symbol MRVI. Business: Provides genetic products and testing services for drug development and research.

Sotera Health – Broadview Heights, Ohio, 46.6 million shares, priced $20-$23, managed by JP Morgan/Credit Suisse. Proposed Nasdaq symbol SHC. Business: Provides lab services to the medical device and pharma industries.

Yatsen – Guangzhou, China, 58.8 million shares, priced $8.50-$10.50, managed by Goldman Sachs/Morgan Stanley. Business: Makes cosmetics under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine and Abby’s Choice brands.

The Associated Press

