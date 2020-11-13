Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
GOP captures second Democratic US House seat in California
by Michael R. Blood, The Associated Press
Posted Nov 13, 2020 8:41 pm EST
Last Updated Nov 13, 2020 at 8:44 pm EST
LOS ANGELES — Republican Young Kim has defeated Democratic U.S. Rep. Gil Cisneros in Southern California.
The contest was a rematch from 2018, when Cisneros delivered an upset in what had been a longstanding GOP district anchored in Orange County.
Kim’s victory Wednesday in the 39th Congressional District overcame President Donald Trump’s poor performance in heavily Democratic California, where he got only one-third of the votes. Kim won her race with 51% of the vote.
The former state lawmaker was born in South Korea and grew up in Guam. Another California Republican born in South Korea — Michelle Steel — defeated Democratic U.S. Rep. Harley Rouda in another Orange County district.
