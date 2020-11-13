Loading articles...

Galvin concedes to Young in Alaska U.S. House race

Last Updated Nov 13, 2020 at 5:44 pm EST

JUNEAU, Alaska — Independent U.S. House candidate Alyse Galvin conceded to Republican Rep. Don Young on Friday, her second loss to the long-serving congressman.

Galvin, an education advocate who was the Democratic nominee, in a statement said she called to congratulate Young and left him a voicemail.

“I hope he gets well soon,” she said.

Young, 87, announced Thursday he had tested positive for COVID-19. Young, who has served in the House since 1973, in a tweet said he was feeling strong, “following proper protocols” and working from home in Alaska.

The Associated Press called the race for Young on Wednesday, the day after state election officials began counting thousands of outstanding absentee, early and other ballots.

Galvin, who also lost to Young in 2018, said she was proud of the race she ran.

“It is now time for all of us to come together to address the huge issues we face today starting with coronavirus,” she said.

The Associated Press

