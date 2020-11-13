Loading articles...

Explosion at VA hospital investigated; no word on injuries

Last Updated Nov 13, 2020 at 9:44 am EST

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — Authorities are investigating a fire and explosion at a Veterans Affairs hospital in Connecticut.

Connecticut state police said Friday that they’re assisting with an investigation of an explosion at the VA building in West Haven at the request of the city’s fire marshal.

There are no details on deaths, injuries or the cause of the explosion. State police say they are sending three detectives from their fire and explosion investigation unit.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 11 minutes ago
#WB401 ramp to DVP - CLEAR
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:20 AM
Good Friday morning! Slight chance of showers today. Full forecast on 680News 📻
Latest Weather
Read more