Ever-Glory: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Nov 13, 2020 at 5:14 am EST

NANJING, China (AP) _ Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (EVK) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $2.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Nanjing, China-based company said it had net income of 15 cents.

The clothing company posted revenue of $79.9 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $2. A year ago, they were trading at $2.52.

