Digirad: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Nov 13, 2020 at 6:14 am EST

SUWANEE, Ga. (AP) _ Digirad Corp. (DRAD) on Friday reported a loss of $1.8 million in its third quarter.

The Suwanee, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 47 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were 19 cents per share.

The diagnostic services and imaging company posted revenue of $30.4 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $2.69. A year ago, they were trading at $3.77.

