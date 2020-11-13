Loading articles...

China congratulates Biden on being elected US president

Last Updated Nov 13, 2020 at 3:28 am EST

BEIJING — China on Friday became one of the last major countries to congratulate Joe Biden on being elected U.S. president.

“We respect the choice of the American people,” foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said. “We congratulate Mr. Biden and (vice-presidential running mate) Ms. Harris.”

Wang added, “at the same time, the result will be confirmed according to U.S. laws and procedures.”

The Associated Press

