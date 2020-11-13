Can carbon caches help us preserve a moderate climate?

In today’s Big Story podcast, this is the finale of our five-part series in partnership with The Narwhal. Scientists have found protecting nature can provide more than one-third of the emissions reductions required to meet the world’s 2030 climate targets, thrusting Canada — home to 25 per cent of the planet’s wetlands and boreal forests — into the hot seat. There are more than enough challenges facing those fighting to save the climate, but there are some solutions right in front of us, too.

GUEST: Emma Gilchrist, Editor-in-Chief of The Narwhal

