Boy, 14, critically injured after falling through skylight at North York school

Toronto Paramedic Services. CITYNEWS

A 14-year-old boy has suffered life-threatening injuries after falling through a skylight at a North York school.

Police say they were called to Victoria Park Collegiate just before 5:30 p.m.

Paramedics transported the boy via emergency run to hospital.

No further details were given as to what may have led up to the incident.

