Blink Charging: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Nov 13, 2020 at 7:28 pm EST

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) _ Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) on Friday reported a loss of $3.9 million in its third quarter.

The Miami Beach, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $905,500 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $905,000.

Blink Charging shares have climbed fivefold since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Friday, shares hit $9.70, increasing fivefold in the last 12 months.

