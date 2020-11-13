Loading articles...

Apartment unit explosion in Mississauga Friday morning sees building evacuated

Last Updated Nov 13, 2020 at 9:42 am EST

An undated file image of Peel Regional Police vehicle (TWITTER/@PRP)

Police and fire crews are responding to reports of an explosion at an apartment unit in Mississauga Friday morning.

It happened at Rathburn Road and Fieldgate Drive around 9 o’clock.

Mississauga Fire said a wall has collapsed.

No word on any injuries, but the building is being evacuated.

More to come.

