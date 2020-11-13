Loading articles...

Algonquin Power & Utilities: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Nov 13, 2020 at 5:14 am EST

OAKVILLE, Ontario (AP) _ Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $55.9 million.

The Oakville, Ontario-based company said it had net income of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 15 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The utility operator posted revenue of $376.1 million in the period.

Algonquin Power & Utilities shares have increased 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 20% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AQN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AQN

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 25 minutes ago
DEBRIS - #WB401 approaching Brock Street. Right lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:20 AM
Good Friday morning! Slight chance of showers today. Full forecast on 680News 📻
Latest Weather
Read more